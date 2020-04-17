Sign up
Photo 1048
Chocolate chip cookie dough frosting
On brownies. Daisy helped me make the frosting for her Dad’s birthday cake, and there was so much leftover we made brownies today to use the rest.
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Dixie Goode
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
