Clotted Cream by pandorasecho
Clotted Cream

When I was a Wyoming girl, growing up a bookworm often meant reading food descriptions for foods I’d never seen. I mean we had to drive to Billings, Montana to get Pizza or an Icee until I was ten-ish. So Turkish Delight from Narnia or Clotted Cream and Jam and scones from “The Secret Garden” were puzzles to fascinate my imagination. Well. I knew what jam was anyway. Jam Tomorrow was replaced by Jam Today as my personal slogan after reading Alice’s Adventures.

Now I bake my own clotted cream and feel quite international.
4th August 2021

