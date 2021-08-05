Previous
Holes by pandorasecho
Photo 1385

Holes

The plums and pears looked ripe through the window but were hard as stone so the colander returned holding nothing but holes.
5th August 2021

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
