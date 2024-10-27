Sign up
Previous
Photo 1065
Unexpected
When you set out looking for mushrooms and find a sunbathing man instead.
I checked my phone and it was 11 degrees.
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
2
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1065
photos
95
followers
96
following
291% complete
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
27th October 2024 12:02pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
unexpected
Corinne C
ace
Lol, I guess he needed to work on his tan!
October 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
LOL! I'll bet you surprised him too!
October 28th, 2024
