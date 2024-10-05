Previous
Autumn colour by pattyblue
Photo 1059

Autumn colour

Fly agarics and a feather in the park. I always get a bit excited when I see red popping up among the fallen leaves.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Andy Oz ace
Wonderful picture, love the colours.
Like the way, too, that it's like a life cycle of toadstools with the decaying one on the right through to the tall bright one on the left.
October 13th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous close up. Fav.
October 13th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Proper fairy mushrooms! 🧚‍♀️
October 13th, 2024  
