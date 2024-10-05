Sign up
Previous
Photo 1059
Autumn colour
Fly agarics and a feather in the park. I always get a bit excited when I see red popping up among the fallen leaves.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
3
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
Andy Oz
ace
Wonderful picture, love the colours.
Like the way, too, that it's like a life cycle of toadstools with the decaying one on the right through to the tall bright one on the left.
October 13th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous close up. Fav.
October 13th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Proper fairy mushrooms! 🧚♀️
October 13th, 2024
Like the way, too, that it's like a life cycle of toadstools with the decaying one on the right through to the tall bright one on the left.