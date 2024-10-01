Sign up
Photo 1055
Tupping time
Most of the ewes had a yellow spot on their rumps from the ram’s chalk on his halter.
I’m guessing the farmer will be happy with lots of lambs in Spring.
Well done that ram.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
28th September 2024 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
time
,
tupping
Mags
ace
Aww! So delightful to see!
October 3rd, 2024
