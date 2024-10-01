Previous
Tupping time by pattyblue
Photo 1055

Tupping time

Most of the ewes had a yellow spot on their rumps from the ram’s chalk on his halter.
I’m guessing the farmer will be happy with lots of lambs in Spring.

Well done that ram.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Pat

@pattyblue
Pat
289% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! So delightful to see!
October 3rd, 2024  
