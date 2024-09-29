Sign up
Photo 1053
Had to be done
You can’t go far in Wales without seeing a dragon statue. There were two to choose from in Hay on Wye.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags
ace
Oh! Isn't it grand?!!! I want him in my front yard!
September 30th, 2024
