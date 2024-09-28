Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1052
A little bit of Wales
Taken on our walk in Clyro.
There was even a bit of blue sky for us.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1053
photos
96
followers
97
following
288% complete
View this month »
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
28th September 2024 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
a
,
little
,
of
,
wales
,
bit
Mags
ace
Awesome capture!
September 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close