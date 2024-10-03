Previous
Canal life by pattyblue
Photo 1057

Canal life

A happier scene this time.

Just off this exit is a large cider factory and some of the workers come down onto the canal on their breaks.
This lady was chattering away in Polish to someone on her phone. I liked her pink hair glowing in the sunlight.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Great photo, wonderful bright hair and lovely shadows
October 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise