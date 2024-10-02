Sign up
Photo 1056
The seedier side of the canal
As I was approaching this bridge I could see a sinister looking figure lurking beneath it.
He may well have just been a worker on his break but I wasn’t taking any chances so I got off here, crossed the road and got back on the other side.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
1
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1057
photos
95
followers
96
following
289% complete
View this month »
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
Tags
the
,
side
,
seedier
Beverley
ace
Good choice! I would do the same…
October 4th, 2024
