The seedier side of the canal by pattyblue
Photo 1056

The seedier side of the canal

As I was approaching this bridge I could see a sinister looking figure lurking beneath it.
He may well have just been a worker on his break but I wasn’t taking any chances so I got off here, crossed the road and got back on the other side.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Beverley ace
Good choice! I would do the same…
October 4th, 2024  
