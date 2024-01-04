Previous
Going Home by paulabriggs
Going Home

This path leads to my new home from a beach I have been going to since childhood. The color is natural from the sun that was close to setting.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Paula Briggs

@paulabriggs
