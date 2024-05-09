Sign up
59 / 365
Going through the locks
A ship going through the Panama Canal locks as seen from our cruise ship also going through the locks in the opposite direction. It took 6 hours for our ship to pass through the Canal.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
Paula Briggs
@paulabriggs
365
SM-G990U2
16th April 2024 2:49pm
Tags
water
canal
locks
ships
panama
