Going through the locks by paulabriggs
Going through the locks

A ship going through the Panama Canal locks as seen from our cruise ship also going through the locks in the opposite direction. It took 6 hours for our ship to pass through the Canal.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Paula Briggs

@paulabriggs
