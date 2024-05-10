Previous
Fountain in town square by paulabriggs
59 / 365

Fountain in town square

Water is supplied to residents of Antigua, Guatemala when drought conditions occur through the fountains in town squares. This one was a decorative reminder of the past.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Paula Briggs

@paulabriggs
16% complete

Dorothy ace
Very pretty.
May 14th, 2024  
