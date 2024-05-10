Sign up
Fountain in town square
Water is supplied to residents of Antigua, Guatemala when drought conditions occur through the fountains in town squares. This one was a decorative reminder of the past.
Paula Briggs
Dorothy
ace
Very pretty.
May 14th, 2024
