Previous
Pretty glassware by paulabriggs
4 / 365

Pretty glassware

Found this beautiful glassware against wallpaper in a hotel celebrating a special occasion in my life.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Paula Briggs

@paulabriggs
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise