IMG_3512 by pbing
8 / 365

IMG_3512

Fiddle


I’ve been learning Irish traditional fiddle for almost 2 years. Haven’t managed to practice in a week so it was nice to get a practice session done today. Music is medicine for the soul as they say.
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Pádraigín Bingham

@pbing
I’m from Belfast and I’m a complete beginner in the world of photography. I’ve always loved photography and capturing things that interest me, but never...
