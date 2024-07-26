Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
8 / 365
IMG_3512
Fiddle
I’ve been learning Irish traditional fiddle for almost 2 years. Haven’t managed to practice in a week so it was nice to get a practice session done today. Music is medicine for the soul as they say.
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pádraigín Bingham
@pbing
I’m from Belfast and I’m a complete beginner in the world of photography. I’ve always loved photography and capturing things that interest me, but never...
8
photos
1
followers
2
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 200D
Taken
26th July 2024 8:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close