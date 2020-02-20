Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Previous
Next
Photo 657
Mytholmroyd
What a difference a few days make this area was devistated by flooding, the river level was over the flood defence walls on both side homes shops and office were flooded it will take months to fully recover but the work is underway.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2307
photos
73
followers
14
following
180% complete
View this month »
650
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
20th February 2020 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
west
,
yorkshire
,
flooding
,
mytholmroyd
Annie D
ace
Some areas here have experienced it too..from fires to floods.
February 20th, 2020
