Previous
Next
Macro light bulb by pcoulson
Photo 731

Macro light bulb

Rained today so resorted to a little tabletop macro work, the internal connections in a domestic lightbulb.
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
200% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise