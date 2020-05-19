Sign up
Photo 746
Waiting to be Fed
Three young birds calling out waiting to be fed.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2403
photos
76
followers
13
following
204% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
19th May 2020 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
starlings
Lou Ann
ace
A sweet image! They look like they will be finding their own food soon!
May 19th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
great shot fav
May 19th, 2020
Peter
ace
@louannwarren
Thank you Lou Ann they are well on thier way but mum always finds the tastiest worms:)
May 19th, 2020
Peter
ace
@moviegal1
Thank you Kerri for both your comment and fav its appreciated:)
May 19th, 2020
