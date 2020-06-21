Sign up
Photo 779
Monstrous Fungi
My little friend Mr S Ony out in the sun to photograph this fungus in our garden, my entry in this week Capture52 challenge "toy story"
21st June 2020
21st Jun 20
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
21st June 2020 3:45pm
Tags
toys
fungi
wc52-2020-w26
