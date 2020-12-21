Sign up
Photo 958
Bracket Fungus
Was out looking for mushrooms this is all I found
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
1
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2618
photos
86
followers
14
following
Tags
fungus
,
bracket fungus
Babs
ace
Oh wow what an interesting find. Stepping stones for gnomes and fairies.
December 22nd, 2020
