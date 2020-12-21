Previous
Next
Bracket Fungus by pcoulson
Photo 958

Bracket Fungus

Was out looking for mushrooms this is all I found
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
262% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Oh wow what an interesting find. Stepping stones for gnomes and fairies.
December 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise