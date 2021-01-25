Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 993
Blackbird
This fellow visited our garden today
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2653
photos
97
followers
14
following
272% complete
View this month »
986
987
988
989
990
991
992
993
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
25th January 2021 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
blackbird
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
Beautiful detail
January 25th, 2021
Kerri Michaels
ace
Great Close-up fav
January 25th, 2021
Peter
ace
@shepherdmanswife
Many thanks for your comment and Fav, taken with a 600mm lens needed a little crop to:)
January 25th, 2021
Peter
ace
@moviegal1
Thank you Kerri for your comment and fav its appreciated:)
January 25th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close