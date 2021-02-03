North Vale Mill

Taken from my conservatory I can only see the top of the mill from my place,

The mill was built in 1872 and is stll in production

North Vale Doubling Co. ltd is a family owned and managed textile business which was established in 1872. North Vale Mills was built by 3 brothers who left the family farming business in seek their fortune by setting up as cotton traders, they originally traded as the ‘Stott Brothers’ and undertook both spinning and twisting of cotton for the local weaving industry, during the second world war the services of North Vale were called upon to supply yarn for parachute manufacture.