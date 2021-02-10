Sign up
Photo 1009
Bridge over Troubled Water
Yet another entry in this weeks capture 52 challenge "inspired by a Song"
Bridge over troubled water by Simon and Garfunkel released in January 1970.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2669
photos
96
followers
14
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
10th February 2021 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
simon
,
&
,
song
,
bridge over troubled water
,
garfunkel"
,
52wc-2021-w6
