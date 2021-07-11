Sign up
Photo 1159
Reuse & Recycle
Our granddaughter recycling a carboard box as a chair to watch the TV as it stated on the box.
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
1
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2820
photos
96
followers
14
following
317% complete
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
Tags
recycle
,
box
,
granddaughter
,
carboard
Babs
ace
Ha ha cardboard boxes are such fun aren't they, they can be anything you want them to be
July 12th, 2021
