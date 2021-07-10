Sign up
Photo 1158
Foxglove Fingers
Our grandson came around after school yesterday, he said look granddad I've got Foxglove fingers
10th July 2021
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
