Photo 1157
Poppy Seed Pods
My entry in this week Capture 52 challenge "Fill the frame" Poppy seed pods in our garden
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
0
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2818
photos
96
followers
14
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
9th July 2021 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poppy
,
seed pods
,
52wc-2021-w28
