Photo 1169
Lincoln Imp Trail
One of the 31 painted Lincoln Imps scattered around the city part of the Lincoln Imp Education Trail running from 10th July until 16th September when they will be auctioned on the 1st October in the Catheral to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
2
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
22nd July 2021 3:03pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
lincoln
,
imp
Heather
ace
Great capture! What a unique way of raising funds for a good cause!
July 21st, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
What a wonderful, fun way to raise money for that important charity.
July 22nd, 2021
