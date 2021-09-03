Sign up
Photo 1213
Wild Flower
I Came across a few of these on my walk this afternoon.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2874
photos
93
followers
14
following
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
3rd September 2021 3:27pm
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
wild
Heather
ace
Lovely! The petals have such a delicate display of colour! Great capture, Peter! Fav
September 3rd, 2021
