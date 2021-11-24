Sign up
Photo 1295
Across to Sowerby Village
Looking over the trees to Sowerby village on the hill its been a cold grey day, the church is St Peters built in 1766
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2959
photos
93
followers
15
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
24th November 2021 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
st peters church
,
sowerby
