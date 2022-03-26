Previous
Close Up by pcoulson
Close Up

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 chaleng "Close up/Macro"
right in on our Amaryllis
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Babs ace
Lovely macro.
March 26th, 2022  
Peter ace
@onewing Thank you so much Babs for your comment:)
March 26th, 2022  
Annie-Sue ace
it's a little world of its own
March 26th, 2022  
