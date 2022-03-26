Sign up
Photo 1417
Close Up
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 chaleng "Close up/Macro"
right in on our Amaryllis
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
10
3
365-5
ILCE-7RM4
26th March 2022 5:21pm
macro
,
amaryllis
,
52wc-2022-w14
Babs
ace
Lovely macro.
March 26th, 2022
Peter
ace
@onewing
Thank you so much Babs for your comment:)
March 26th, 2022
Annie-Sue
ace
it's a little world of its own
March 26th, 2022
