Photo 1418
Pussy Willow
Another entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "close up/macro"
macro image of some Pussy Willow
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3084
photos
92
followers
15
following
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
Views
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
27th March 2022 1:36pm
Tags
macro
,
pussy willow
,
52wc-2022-w14
