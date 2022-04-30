Previous
Vitality 10km by pcoulson
Photo 1452

Vitality 10km

My daughter and I ran the Vitality 10km run raising money for charity, top after completion, bottom before we started
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Peter

@pcoulson
Peter
Dianne
Well done! Neither of you look at all exhausted.
May 1st, 2022  
