Photo 1452
Vitality 10km
My daughter and I ran the Vitality 10km run raising money for charity, top after completion, bottom before we started
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
1
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3118
photos
93
followers
15
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Taken
30th April 2022 10:28am
Tags
race
,
charity
,
10km
Dianne
Well done! Neither of you look at all exhausted.
May 1st, 2022
