Previous
Next
Steampunk Fashion by pcoulson
Photo 1483

Steampunk Fashion

The camera club had a photoshoot evening set up in our meeting place this evening, this couple volunteered to be our subjects to practice on as long as they got some images for their facebook page
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
406% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise