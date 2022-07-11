Sign up
Photo 1524
Looking Up
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Perspective" my grandson jumping of the swing with me laying on the ground looking up
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
1
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
perspective
theme-perspectives
52wc-2022-w28
Annie-Sue
ace
Well planned!
July 11th, 2022
