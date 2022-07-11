Previous
Looking Up by pcoulson
Looking Up

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Perspective" my grandson jumping of the swing with me laying on the ground looking up
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Annie-Sue ace
Well planned!
July 11th, 2022  
