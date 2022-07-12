Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1525
Scissor Kick Handstand
My grandson wanted to show me a scissor kick handstand whilst we were playing with perspective shots yesterday
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3193
photos
93
followers
15
following
417% complete
View this month »
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
11th July 2022 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
perspective
,
gymnastics
,
52wc-2022-w27
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close