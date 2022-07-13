Previous
Supermoon by pcoulson
Photo 1526

Supermoon

Trying to capture tonights Supermoon
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Babs ace
Well done.
July 13th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Oh very well done!
July 13th, 2022  
Annie-Sue ace
I've been trying too! Great effort.
July 13th, 2022  
