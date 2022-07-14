Previous
A Pair of Yellow Roses by pcoulson
A Pair of Yellow Roses

The yellow rosies in our garden are starting to bloom, posted for Lou Ann @louannwarren in remembrance of Henri.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Annie-Sue ace
such a rich, 'fat' sort of yellow - lush
July 14th, 2022  
