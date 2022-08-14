Previous
Before and After by pcoulson
Photo 1557

Before and After

We planted this in 2018 and its trained along a wooden trellis and arch, this is the first time its had fruit and lots of it,
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Peter

JackieR
I planted one last year, it's survived so far and is now 2' high!!

Will the fruit be edible?
August 14th, 2022  
Heather
Wow! Well done!
August 14th, 2022  
Elizabeth
These are such exotic flowers!
August 14th, 2022  
Peter
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you Jackie yes it is when ripe but not sure if we will give it a try:)
August 14th, 2022  
Peter
@365projectorgheatherb Thank you so much Heather:)
August 14th, 2022  
Peter
@redy4et Thank you for your comment Elizabeth, the flowers look like something from a Sic-fi flim to me:)
August 14th, 2022  
Lesley
Passion Flower loveliness. My parents used to grow these over their garden shed. Lovely memories.
August 14th, 2022  
