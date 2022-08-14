Sign up
Photo 1557
Before and After
We planted this in 2018 and its trained along a wooden trellis and arch, this is the first time its had fruit and lots of it,
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
7
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3227
photos
94
followers
16
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
14th August 2022 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
passion fruit
JackieR
ace
I planted one last year, it's survived so far and is now 2' high!!
Will the fruit be edible?
August 14th, 2022
Heather
ace
Wow! Well done!
August 14th, 2022
Elizabeth
ace
These are such exotic flowers!
August 14th, 2022
Peter
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you Jackie yes it is when ripe but not sure if we will give it a try:)
August 14th, 2022
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thank you so much Heather:)
August 14th, 2022
Peter
ace
@redy4et
Thank you for your comment Elizabeth, the flowers look like something from a Sic-fi flim to me:)
August 14th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Passion Flower loveliness. My parents used to grow these over their garden shed. Lovely memories.
August 14th, 2022
Will the fruit be edible?