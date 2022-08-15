Sign up
Photo 1558
Moat Hall Keswick
I'm on holiday in the Lake District for the nexted seven days
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
1
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3228
photos
94
followers
16
following
426% complete
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
15th August 2022 6:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
keswick
,
lake distict
Lesley
ace
Oh we’ll just miss you. We arrive this coming Saturday for a week. The Dog and Gun used to be a huge favourite until they ‘modernised’ it. Have an awesome week!
August 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
