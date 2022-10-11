Sign up
Photo 1615
Studio Night
We had a studio night at the camera club with two mature models, it was up to each member to set up the lighting and models this was one of my efforts
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
portrait
Frank
Great shot Peter. Nice lighting.
October 12th, 2022
Dianne
This is very good and lots of fun. Your lighting is great too.
October 12th, 2022
