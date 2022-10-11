Previous
Studio Night by pcoulson
Studio Night

We had a studio night at the camera club with two mature models, it was up to each member to set up the lighting and models this was one of my efforts
Peter

Frank
Great shot Peter. Nice lighting.
October 12th, 2022  
Dianne
This is very good and lots of fun. Your lighting is great too.
October 12th, 2022  
