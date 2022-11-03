Sign up
Photo 1638
Looking Back
Looking back the view from my back garden to the farm across the road
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
4
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3309
photos
92
followers
16
following
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
3rd November 2022 12:22pm
Tags
landscape
Heather
ace
A lovely pastoral scene! I would love to have a view like this! (So thanks for this, Peter) Fav
November 3rd, 2022
Babs
ace
Lovely scene.
November 3rd, 2022
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thank you so much for your wonderful comment and Fav it’s appreciated, I only took the shot as I had not got out for a walk:)
November 3rd, 2022
Peter
ace
@onewing
Many thanks for your comment Babs:)
November 3rd, 2022
