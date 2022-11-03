Previous
Looking Back by pcoulson
Photo 1638

Looking Back

Looking back the view from my back garden to the farm across the road
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Heather
A lovely pastoral scene! I would love to have a view like this! (So thanks for this, Peter) Fav
November 3rd, 2022  
Babs
Lovely scene.
November 3rd, 2022  
Peter
@365projectorgheatherb Thank you so much for your wonderful comment and Fav it’s appreciated, I only took the shot as I had not got out for a walk:)
November 3rd, 2022  
Peter
@onewing Many thanks for your comment Babs:)
November 3rd, 2022  
