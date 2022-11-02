Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1637
Road Closed
Driving into a village came across the through road was closed had to rethink my journey
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3308
photos
93
followers
16
following
448% complete
View this month »
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
1637
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
2nd November 2022 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
Annie-Sue
ace
It's all well and good ... IF all the diversion signs are in place!! Pretty forced stop :-)
November 2nd, 2022
Heather
ace
Too bad. That looks like a lovely road ahead.
November 2nd, 2022
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
it’s a lovely little village lots of photo opportunities thank you for your comment Heather:)
November 2nd, 2022
Heather
ace
@pcoulson
Your villages look so charming! I love seeing photos of them. (And thank you so much, Peter, for all your encouraging comments and favs of my various postings. I really appreciate that you take the time.)
November 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close