Common Ink Cap by pcoulson
Common Ink Cap

Notice these growing out of an old discarded well rotted plywood sheet
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Peter

Ingrid
Beautifully captured! I like the details in your photo!
November 15th, 2022  
Hazel
A great shot, Peter!
November 15th, 2022  
Heather
A lovely shot, Peter, with a great pov to capture their fine textures. This reminds me of a quote from the Zen Buddhist monk, Thich Nhat Hanh: "No mud, no lotus." Fav :)
November 15th, 2022  
