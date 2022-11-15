Sign up
Photo 1650
Common Ink Cap
Notice these growing out of an old discarded well rotted plywood sheet
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
3
2
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3321
photos
91
followers
16
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
15th November 2022 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fungi
,
common ink cap
Ingrid
ace
Beautifully captured! I like the details in your photo!
November 15th, 2022
Hazel
ace
A great shot, Peter!
November 15th, 2022
Heather
ace
A lovely shot, Peter, with a great pov to capture their fine textures. This reminds me of a quote from the Zen Buddhist monk, Thich Nhat Hanh: "No mud, no lotus." Fav :)
November 15th, 2022
