Photo 1651
Tight Fit
Acces road over the canal into an old mill now repurposed as factory units still being used todate the bridge is over 150 years old and still going stong and just wide enough for this lorry.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3322
photos
92
followers
16
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
14th November 2022 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
canal
,
lorry
Ingrid
ace
It makes an interesting photo!
November 16th, 2022
