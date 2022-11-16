Previous
Next
Tight Fit by pcoulson
Photo 1651

Tight Fit

Acces road over the canal into an old mill now repurposed as factory units still being used todate the bridge is over 150 years old and still going stong and just wide enough for this lorry.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
452% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ingrid ace
It makes an interesting photo!
November 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise