Crimped Gills Fungus by pcoulson
Photo 1674

Crimped Gills Fungus

Notice this on a couple of old cut down trees in the woodland today.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Annie-Sue ace
looked like a Christmas wreath at first!
December 9th, 2022  
Peter ace
@anniesue Thank you so much for your interesting comment Annie-Sue it does :)
December 9th, 2022  
