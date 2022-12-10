Previous
Next
Lightcliffe by pcoulson
Photo 1675

Lightcliffe

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 callenge " Black and White"
looking up to St Matthews Church Lightcliffe, West Yorkshire
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
458% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise