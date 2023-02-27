Previous
Ugly Reflection by pcoulson
Ugly Reflection

Reflection of 400,000 volt pylon in the canal, considered by most an ugly blight on the landscape image has been flipped for affect.
Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
