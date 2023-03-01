Previous
B6114 looking North by pcoulson
B6114 looking North

Parked my car and took this shot on Scammonden Bridge looking north with not another car in sight, very unusual in West Yorkshire
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Babs ace
Crikey this looks scarily quiet. I would begin to think everyone had been evacuated and nobody thought to tell me. ha ha.
March 1st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice leading line
March 1st, 2023  
Peter ace
@onewing Thank you Babs I was visiting a friend just out of hospital, he lives in the wilds of West Yorkshire, driving along notice there were no cars in sight so parked up and took the shot:)
March 1st, 2023  
Peter ace
@Dawn Thank you Dawn, looks like I was on the road to nowhere, just like the song by the Talking Heads rock band:)
March 1st, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
when we were children, we would have shouted "Roman Road"!
March 1st, 2023  
