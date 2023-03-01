Sign up
Photo 1756
B6114 looking North
Parked my car and took this shot on Scammonden Bridge looking north with not another car in sight, very unusual in West Yorkshire
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
5
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3427
photos
89
followers
16
following
481% complete
View this month »
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
1755
1756
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
1st March 2023 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Babs
ace
Crikey this looks scarily quiet. I would begin to think everyone had been evacuated and nobody thought to tell me. ha ha.
March 1st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice leading line
March 1st, 2023
Peter
ace
@onewing
Thank you Babs I was visiting a friend just out of hospital, he lives in the wilds of West Yorkshire, driving along notice there were no cars in sight so parked up and took the shot:)
March 1st, 2023
Peter
ace
@Dawn
Thank you Dawn, looks like I was on the road to nowhere, just like the song by the Talking Heads rock band:)
March 1st, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
when we were children, we would have shouted "Roman Road"!
March 1st, 2023
