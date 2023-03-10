Sign up
Photo 1765
Sledging
More snow today, schools closed and the children making the most of the snow in a farmers field at lightcliffe
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
8
1
365-5
ILCE-7RM4
10th March 2023 10:47am
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
landscape
,
sledging
JackieR
ace
Takes me back to my childhood ( except schools didn't close back then for snow!!)
March 10th, 2023
