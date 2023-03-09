Previous
Next
Snow this morning by pcoulson
Photo 1764

Snow this morning

My wife had an appointment at the doctors this morning she didn't fancy the drive as we had heavy snow overnight, so I took her in my 4 wheel drive, when we arrived they had only had a light dusting of snow.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
483% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jeremy Cross ace
We only had a dusting in Kent too
March 9th, 2023  
Peter ace
@jeremyccc Thank you Jeremy for your comment its 10miles to the surgery for home it was slippy in places on the way, snowed all day, forecast heavy snow overnight with drifting:)
March 9th, 2023  
Babs ace
I remember driving in snow, don't miss it at all but it does make a lovely photo.
March 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise