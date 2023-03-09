Sign up
Snow this morning
My wife had an appointment at the doctors this morning she didn't fancy the drive as we had heavy snow overnight, so I took her in my 4 wheel drive, when we arrived they had only had a light dusting of snow.
9th March 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
We only had a dusting in Kent too
March 9th, 2023
Peter
ace
@jeremyccc
Thank you Jeremy for your comment its 10miles to the surgery for home it was slippy in places on the way, snowed all day, forecast heavy snow overnight with drifting:)
March 9th, 2023
Babs
ace
I remember driving in snow, don't miss it at all but it does make a lovely photo.
March 9th, 2023
